Rep. Jordan Optimistic, Pads Support for Speaker Bid

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told CNN on Monday that he's optimistic about receiving the 217 votes to be named the new House speaker when the chamber convenes Tuesday.

"I feel real good about the momentum we have, and I think we are real close," Jordan told CNN.

Jordan is among House Republicans vying for the seat after the removal of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

One of the other top candidates for the position, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., withdrew from the ballot last week, narrowly losing to Jordan in an earlier GOP poll, 124-113, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Jordan said Monday that he had garnered the support of at least two more GOP members: Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., and Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala.

"Ann Wagner and Mike Rogers publicly saying they support us, two great members, who do all kinds of great work," Jordan said. "That was really big."

Rogers last week expressed opposition to Jordan becoming speaker, according to The Hill.

"Jim Jordan and I have had two cordial, thoughtful, and productive conversations over the past two days," Rogers wrote Monday on X. "...As a result, I have decided to support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House on the floor. Since I was first elected to the House, I have always been a team player and supported what the majority of the Republican Conference agrees to. Together, our Republican majority will be stronger to fight Joe Biden’s reckless agenda for America."

In a statement issued Monday, Wagner said she changed her mind after speaking with Jordan about border security, human trafficking, international support during war and unrest, and "keeping the government open with conservative funding."

Jordan said it's important to get a speaker seated Tuesday so the House can resume its business and work on an aid package to Israel after the Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 that killed more than 1,300 Israelis and at least 29 Americans.

Jordan said he is willing to go to the floor vote, even if he does not have the 217 required votes, and will stand for several ballots for the House to resume its work.

"It's not about pressuring anybody. It is the way our great system works. We have to have a speaker," he said. "You cannot open the House and do the work of the American people and help our dearest and closest friend Israel if you don't have a speaker."

Despite the infighting within the party that led to McCarthy's ouster and the current impasse in replacing him, Jordan said the party will likely come together and vote in a speaker during the session Tuesday.

"We get the speaker, we get the House open and get to work on the resolution and supplemental for Israel, and we get back to work for the American people," Jordan said. "That's what I'm committed to doing and I think that will happen."