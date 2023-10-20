×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jonathan turley | sidney powell | witness | georgia | 2020 election | interference | case

Turley: Sidney Powell Could Be 'Dangerous Witness'

By    |   Friday, 20 October 2023 09:15 AM EDT

Law professor Jonathan Turley says attorney Sidney Powell could wind up being a "dangerous witness" for both sides after her plea to six misdemeanors regarding efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election in Georgia.

Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, made his comments in Thursday posts on social media platform X.

He wrote: "The plea of Sidney Powell to six misdemeanors will allow her to avoid jail and only face minor fines. What she did not plead guilty to was the racketeering conspiracy...

"...That was the most serious charge and tied in former president Donald Trump. She agreed to testify truthfully. She is no longer facing a threat of prosecution and can now testify freely. That could make her a dangerous witness for both sides."

Powell, who was charged alongside Trump and 17 others with violating the state's anti-racketeering law, entered the plea on Thursday, just a day before jury selection was set to start in her trial, according to The Associated Press.

A judge agreed that she will serve about six years of probation, have to pay $2,700 in restitution and have to testify truthfully against her co-defendants.

She was initially charged with racketeering and the six other counts as part of a wide-ranging scheme to keep the Republican president in power after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, AP reported. Prosecutors claim she also participated in an unauthorized breach of elections equipment in a rural Georgia county elections office.

If prosecutors compel her to testify, she could provide insight on a news conference she participated in on behalf of Trump and his campaign shortly after the election and on a White House meeting she attended during which strategies and theories to influence the outcome of the election were discussed.

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Law professor Jonathan Turley says attorney Sidney Powell could wind up being a "dangerous witness" for both sides after her plea to six misdemeanors regarding efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election in Georgia.
jonathan turley, sidney powell, witness, georgia, 2020 election, interference, case, donald trump
300
2023-15-20
Friday, 20 October 2023 09:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved