Some Trump Co-defendants May Get Plea Deals in Ga. Case

Plea deals may be made available soon to some of the 18 co-defendants in Fulton County's racketeering case against former President Donald Trump, according to CNN.

Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade during a pretrial conference for defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell on Friday signaled his office's intent to do so, telling Judge Scott McAfee "I believe that we can" when asked whether the state was in a position to make a plea agreement in the near future.

"We'll sit down and kind of put some things together, and we'll reach out to defense counsel individually to extend an offer," Wade said.

Scott Grubman, an attorney for Chesebro, in a recent interview said he and his client are "headed right towards trial."

"Is this case gonna go to trial? My answer is yes unless the state does the right thing and drops the case against Mr. Chesebro," Grubman said. "Do I think they're going to do that? Very unlikely. And therefore, we'll be at trial."

The report comes a day after Trump said in a new filing that he would not try to move the case to federal court.

Attorneys Steve Sadow and Jennifer Little said Trump based the decision "on his well-founded confidence that this honorable court intends to fully and completely protect his constitutional right to a fair trial."