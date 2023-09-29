×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fulton county | plea deal | trump

Some Trump Co-defendants May Get Plea Deals in Ga. Case

By    |   Friday, 29 September 2023 01:07 PM EDT

Plea deals may be made available soon to some of the 18 co-defendants in Fulton County's racketeering case against former President Donald Trump, according to CNN.

Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade during a pretrial conference for defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell on Friday signaled his office's intent to do so, telling Judge Scott McAfee "I believe that we can" when asked whether the state was in a position to make a plea agreement in the near future.

"We'll sit down and kind of put some things together, and we'll reach out to defense counsel individually to extend an offer," Wade said.

Scott Grubman, an attorney for Chesebro, in a recent interview said he and his client are "headed right towards trial."

"Is this case gonna go to trial? My answer is yes unless the state does the right thing and drops the case against Mr. Chesebro," Grubman said. "Do I think they're going to do that? Very unlikely. And therefore, we'll be at trial."

The report comes a day after Trump said in a new filing that he would not try to move the case to federal court.

Attorneys Steve Sadow and Jennifer Little said Trump based the decision "on his well-founded confidence that this honorable court intends to fully and completely protect his constitutional right to a fair trial."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Plea deals may be made available soon to some of the 18 co-defendants in Fulton County's racketeering case against former President Donald Trump, reports CNN.
fulton county, plea deal, trump
222
2023-07-29
Friday, 29 September 2023 01:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved