Jon Voight to Newsmax: Trump's 'Abraham Accords' Doc Reveals What MSM Won't

Famed actor Jon Voight joined Newsmax Saturday to discuss his new documentary, "The Abraham Accords."

Voight told "The Count" that the Newsmax exclusive is "a monumental event that is very little reported in the media. Of course, the mainstream media doesn't want to give any attention to Donald Trump at all. But it's a monumental event that happened that has brought peace and the possibility of peace — real peace to the Middle East — for the first time."

The special, which will air Sunday at 8 p.m., brings an in-depth interview with President Donald Trump about the Abraham Accords.

Voight added that despite Trump's public image, for the special, "You're going to see me sitting down with a very different kind of man."