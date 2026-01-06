GOP Group Slams Sen. Ossoff on Maduro Silence

The National Republican Senatorial Committee on Tuesday sharply criticized Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia for not publicly commenting on the recent arrest of Venezuela’s former president Nicolas Maduro, according to a press release shared with Newsmax.

NRSC officials linked Ossoff’s silence to broader criticism of Democrat border policies, citing the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley by an illegal alien from Venezuela.

The committee argued that Ossoff’s positions on immigration and Venezuela contributed to what it described as a failure to hold Maduro accountable and to secure the U.S. border.

"Laken Riley would still be alive if not for Jon Ossoff and Joe Biden failing to bring Nicolas Maduro to justice or ending their open border policies," said the NRSC's regional press secretary, Nick Puglia.

"By refusing to welcome Maduro's arrest, Ossoff is once again putting his hatred for President [Donald] Trump and the radical left's agenda above standing with Georgia victims of his failed policies," he added.

The NRSC also highlighted Ossoff’s vote against the Laken Riley Act and accused him of later reversing his stance for political reasons.

In the release, the committee reiterated that Ossoff has opposed deportations of violent illegal aliens, rejected border wall funding and the Remain in Mexico policy, supported Biden-era immigration programs, and voted against increased funding for fentanyl detection.