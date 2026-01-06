WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jon ossoff | nicolas maduro | venezuela | senate

GOP Group Slams Sen. Ossoff on Maduro Silence

By    |   Tuesday, 06 January 2026 10:19 AM EST

The National Republican Senatorial Committee on Tuesday sharply criticized Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia for not publicly commenting on the recent arrest of Venezuela’s former president Nicolas Maduro, according to a press release shared with Newsmax.

NRSC officials linked Ossoff’s silence to broader criticism of Democrat border policies, citing the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley by an illegal alien from Venezuela.

The committee argued that Ossoff’s positions on immigration and Venezuela contributed to what it described as a failure to hold Maduro accountable and to secure the U.S. border.

"Laken Riley would still be alive if not for Jon Ossoff and Joe Biden failing to bring Nicolas Maduro to justice or ending their open border policies," said the NRSC's regional press secretary, Nick Puglia.

"By refusing to welcome Maduro's arrest, Ossoff is once again putting his hatred for President [Donald] Trump and the radical left's agenda above standing with Georgia victims of his failed policies," he added.

The NRSC also highlighted Ossoff’s vote against the Laken Riley Act and accused him of later reversing his stance for political reasons.

In the release, the committee reiterated that Ossoff has opposed deportations of violent illegal aliens, rejected border wall funding and the Remain in Mexico policy, supported Biden-era immigration programs, and voted against increased funding for fentanyl detection.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The National Republican Senatorial Committee on Tuesday sharply criticized Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia for not publicly commenting on the recent arrest of Venezuela's former president Nicolas Maduro, according to a press release shared with Newsmax. NRSC officials...
jon ossoff, nicolas maduro, venezuela, senate
219
2026-19-06
Tuesday, 06 January 2026 10:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved