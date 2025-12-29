GOP Group Slams Sen. Ossoff After Trump Aids Rural Hospitals

As the Trump administration announced a $50 billion investment in rural hospitals, a vulnerable senator is being targeted for his opposition to the bill that established the program.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee criticized Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., for voting against the Rural Health Transformation Program included in President Donald Trump's Working Families Tax Cut Act, also known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

"Jon Ossoff voted repeatedly to give free healthcare to illegals, but voted against President Trump’s historic investment in rural healthcare," said Nick Puglia, NRSC regional press secretary.

"Ossoff should be ashamed for continuing to leave rural Georgians behind while he panders to the radical left."

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that all 50 states will receive funding under the Rural Health Transformation Program, a $50 billion initiative aimed at strengthening and modernizing healthcare in rural communities nationwide.

The program, established under Trump's Working Families Tax Cut legislation, will distribute funding over five years, with $10 billion available annually from 2026 to 2030.

States will receive first-year awards in 2026, averaging about $200 million, with individual allocations ranging from $147 million to $281 million.

CMS said the funding is intended to expand access to care in rural areas, strengthen the rural health workforce, modernize facilities and technology, and support new care delivery models designed to bring services closer to patients.

Ossoff is considered the most vulnerable Democratic senator seeking reelection next year, representing a state that Trump won in 2024.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, lists his Senate race as "toss-up."

An email was sent to Ossoff's press office requesting comment.