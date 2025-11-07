WATCH TV LIVE

Suspicious Package Sickens Several at Joint Base Andrews

By    |   Friday, 07 November 2025 07:13 PM EST

At Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, seven individuals were briefly treated after opening a “suspicious package” on Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesman for the 316th Wing of the U.S. Air Force.

The incident prompted a building evacuation and heightened scrutiny of security protocols at a base that serves as the arrival and departure point for President Donald Trump’s presidential aircraft operations.

Joint Base Andrews serves as the designated home base for Air Force One, the aircraft utilized for transporting the president of the United States.

Officials say the package, containing white powder, delivered earlier in the day, was opened inside the base’s Air National Guard Readiness Center.

Following the opening, seven individuals “felt ill and were assessed by the JBA medical team and were released,” a representative of the 316th Wing said.

Responders immediately evacuated the building and an adjoining structure, established a security cordon, and transferred the scene to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Hazmat teams conducted field tests and found no immediate hazardous substances, though the investigation remains ongoing.

One report indicates the package may have contained “negative sentiments” directed at Trump, though there were reportedly “no specific threats towards the President or other government officials.”

Because the base, located near Washington, D.C., plays a central role in presidential logistics and national security operations, the incident raises concerns about delivery-screening processes and potential vulnerabilities in facilities tasked with safeguarding high-level government travel.

While the precise contents of the package have not been publicly confirmed and no lasting injuries have been reported, the event underscores the need for vigilance at strategic installations.

Normal operations have since resumed at the facility.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


