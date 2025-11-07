New York Post: Mr. President, Act Fast on Affordability

A New York Post editorial cautioned that President Donald Trump risks repeating former President Joe Biden's mistakes by brushing off Americans' frustrations over high living costs.

Trump's recent remarks mirror Biden's past dismissals of economic worries, the editorial board wrote, even as households continue to feel pressure from inflation and rising prices.

The board recalled Biden's 2024 comments to CNN, when he called reports of economic anxiety "fake news" and instead touted strong gross domestic product growth and record stock market gains.

It noted that Trump has used similar talking points in recent interviews, highlighting job creation and new market highs as proof of success.

During his appearance on CBS News' "60 Minutes," Trump said the economy was performing at "a level that nobody's ever seen before" and celebrated an all-time high for the Dow.

When pressed about grocery prices and lingering inflation, he said costs "went up under Biden" and are now "going down."

The board argued that such claims ignore everyday realities faced by many Americans.

It agreed that Biden's "profligate spending" drove much of the inflation that continues to strain consumers, but said Trump's own record has yet to bring meaningful relief.

While inflation has slowed to 2%-3%, prices remain high and are unlikely to return to earlier levels, the board wrote.

The board credited Trump's deregulation and tax cuts for supporting economic growth, but warned against his broad use of tariffs.

The board wrote that tariffs can help when narrowly targeted but that Trump's across-the-board approach "increased the cost of almost everything."

Citing research by analyst firm DataWeave, the board pointed out that prices at Amazon rose 13.8% this year, with prices at Target and Walmart up more than 5%.

By denying these realities, the board wrote, Trump risks alienating voters much as Biden did.

"Don't deny things are tough, Mr. President," the board concluded.

"Take another look at some of your economic policies and help make things better."