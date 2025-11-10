Thune Doesn't Know If Senate Will Vote Monday to Fund Govt

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., says he doesn't know whether the upper chamber will vote Monday to fund the government after a group of moderate Democrats agreed to proceed without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies, NBC News reported.

Lawmakers are still in a holding pattern, Thune told reporters Monday.

The bill cleared a procedural hurdle, 60-40, late Sunday, with eight Democrats joining most Republicans.

In a rare dissent, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., voted against it because it failed to fully address the health care funds.

Thune told reporters it would be ideal "for us to be able to finish it today and send it to the House" and "without a lot of disruption or delay or fanfare," according to The Washington Post.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Sunday an agreement was reached with Thune that guarantees a vote on health care subsidies in December.

"We will agree to open the government until January 30th, 2026. During that time, we will pass three bipartisan appropriation bills that will fully fund SNAP, WIC, and all the veterans' programs and finish our work on the remaining spending bills for this fiscal year," Durbin said on the Senate floor.

"The agreement would also reverse the Trump administration's mass firing during the shutdown and prevent future ones through January 30th. We credit Senator [Tim] Kaine of Virginia for this provision.

"Leader Thune has also promised the Democrats an opportunity before mid-December to present a Democratic bill on the floor with proposals to change the law and protect American families from dramatic healthcare premium increases. It is my fervent hope that this ends up being a bipartisan effort," he added.

"It would be such an achievement for the Senate to finally return to that status. I've served in the Senate for 29 years, and I've never seen that kind of offer from a Senate majority.

"During the historic roll call last night, I walked across the aisle and met with Senator John Thune, the Republican leader. I told him that I was counting on him to keep his word on this agreement. He assured me he would."

Political and procedural hurdles remain as Congress, which is controlled by Republicans, slogs through more voting.

The shutdown entered its 41st day Monday.

Senators hope to skip past a series of steps that could drag voting out all week if the dissenters put up a prolonged fight.

One Republican, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, voted against advancing the package Sunday. He is said to have concerns over a hemp industry provision.

And three ultraconservative GOP senators held up voting for more than two hours as they demanded consideration of their ideas. It is unclear if any of them plans to stage further protests.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.