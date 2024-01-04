WH: Russia Deployed NKorean Missiles in Ukraine

The White House said on Thursday that Russia has utilized North Korean ballistic missiles in its recent actions in Ukraine and is actively pursuing Iranian missiles, according to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, Politico reported.

Kirby disclosed that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea supplied Russia with ballistic missile launchers and missiles, leading to the launch of "at least one North Korean missile into Ukraine on December 30, 2023." Further launches followed in the subsequent days, with the first missile landing in an open field. The United States is currently assessing the impact of the second launch on Ukraine's infrastructure.

"We anticipate that Russia will use additional North Korean missiles to target Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and to kill innocent Ukrainian civilians," Kirby warned during a White House briefing.

This collaboration between Russia and North Korea is attributed to their shared isolation on the global stage. It showcases President Vladimir Putin's need to explore new avenues for support in the offensive against Ukraine.

Additionally, Kirby confirmed earlier reports that Russia is actively seeking Iranian missiles, potentially enhancing its capabilities to target Ukraine's critical infrastructure. However, U.S. officials do not believe the deal has been finalized, and the missiles might be delivered as soon as spring, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The U.S. intelligence finding aligns with South Korea's assessment, suggesting increased cooperation between North Korea and Russia. South Korea suspected North Korea of sending various military equipment, including short-range ballistic missiles, anti-tank missiles, and portable anti-air missiles, to Russia.

The Biden administration consistently emphasizes that Russia relies on North Korea and Iran for arms in its conflict with Ukraine, revealing intelligence findings to support these claims. Both North Korea and Iran face international isolation due to their nuclear programs and human rights records.

Relations between Russia and North Korea date back to the foundation of North Korea in 1948, with Soviet officials playing a crucial role in installing the country's first ruler, Kim Il Sung. Russia's receipt of military equipment from North Korea, including over 1,000 containers in October, further solidifies their longstanding ties.

The White House plans to raise concerns about these arms arrangements at the U.N. Security Council. It is considering imposing additional sanctions on North Korean and Iranian entities facilitating weapons transfers with Russia, according to Kirby.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.