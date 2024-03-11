John Kerry: Russia 'Already Intervening' in 2024 US Election

Outgoing climate czar John Kerry claimed that Russia is "already intervening" in the 2024 U.S. election and talked about the importance of truth in a recent interview with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

When asked about disinformation in the United States and the impact it has had on the country, Kerry said that truth is "the centerpiece of decision-making." He warned that the loss of truth would spell the end of American democracy.

"You have to have truth," Kerry told Psaki. "And we don't have the same arbiters, the same referees that we used to have in our political structure."

Psaki asked if Kerry believes that Russia will meddle in the presidential election "again," as Democrats have maintained occurred during the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Kerry responded that Russia is "already intervening" and that "others" are "probably" already involved in election interference as well.

"It's going to be absolutely critical that you all in the media help the American people at large to be able to understand the disinformation and what is happening," Kerry said. "It is really at a level that is deeply, deeply disturbing."

In December, the British government said Russia's intelligence services targeted high-profile politicians, civil servants and journalists with cyberespionage and "malicious cyberactivity" as part of a sustained campaign to interfere in U.K. political processes.

"Russia's attempts to interfere in U.K. politics are completely unacceptable and seek to threaten our democratic processes," U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron said at the time. "Despite their repeated efforts, they have failed."

Kerry is far from the only politician who has raised alarm about Russia's plans for the 2024 presidential election. Though he could not "speak to evidence," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last month there are "plenty of reasons to be concerned" about Russian interference.

In a sit-down with Psaki in September, Clinton said that Russia's election interference should be discussed more and claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's hatred for both the U.S. and democracy are behind the meddling efforts.

"I fear that the Russians have proved themselves to be quite adept at interfering, and if he has a chance, he'll do it again," Clinton said, referring to Putin.