Newsmax's John Huddy, Team, Come Under Barrage

Newsmax's John Huddy and his team, covering the war in Israel, came under fire Wednesday morning while near the southern city of Ashkelon, but were not injured in the barrage.

"There's a rocket barrage right now," Huddy said in the clip, shown live on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"Stand by. We've got to go. We've got to get the hell out of here," Huddy could be heard saying as he and another team member fled in their car.

He noted that the area had come under an "intense barrage of rockets, along with Iron Dome intercepts."

"OK, let's go," he could be heard saying.

"Let's go. Let's go, go, go, go, go! Go! Bear with me, because we have got to get out of here. We've got to go fast… that was intense. We literally, for about two minutes, were on the ground as rockets coming over to the Iron Dome were intercepting right above us," he said, adding that there was "a heavy amount of smoke."

"I think maybe some rockets may have landed. We felt the concussion of it," he noted.

Huddy also reported that the region came under intense fire all day Tuesday, along with southern counties where they heard machine gun fire during a gunfight between Hamas terrorists and Israelis.

The team members also ended up hiding in a ditch while intercept fire came overhead.

"This has been the case the last four days now," Huddy reported. "Ashkelon has come under a lot of heavy fire. There's also been cross-border fire in the north in Lebanon with either Hezbollah or Hezbollah factions firing anti-tank missiles yesterday."

