First Plane Carrying US Ammo Lands in Israel

The Israeli military said Tuesday that a first plane carrying American ammunition had landed in Israel, after the U.S. said it would send new supplies of air defenses, munitions and other security assistance to its ally to battle Palestinian Hamas militants.

The Israel Defense Forces says the ammunition is intended “to enable significant strikes and preparations for additional scenarios.”

“We are grateful for the American support and assistance to the IDF in particular, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period,” the IDF said.

“Our common enemies know that the cooperation between the armies is stronger than ever, and is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability,” the IDF added.