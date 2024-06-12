Sen. Fetterman 'at Fault' for Weekend Accident on Md. I-70

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was found to be "well over" the posted speed limit and "at fault" when he rear-ended a 62-year-old driver in Maryland this past weekend, according to the official police report.

USA Today, who first obtained the report, noted that he was driving a Chevrolet Traverse on Sunday morning when he passed a witness on I-70 in northwest Maryland "at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit" before rear-ending a Chevrolet Impala around 7:45 am near the exit to I-68, the six-page report said. The speed limit was 70 miles per hour.

Neither he nor the other driver was tested for alcohol or drugs, according to the report. No citations were given and an investigation is ongoing, according to Maryland State Police. Both vehicles were towed from the scene of the accident and John Fetterman, his wife Gisele Fetterman, and the driver of the other car were taken to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia in ambulances.

Posting on X on Monday, the congressman wrote, "You might have heard G and I were in a car accident yesterday. Thank you all for the well wishes. Not the best way to spend our 16th wedding anniversary but we’re doing well and happy to be back home in Braddock with the family."

He was elected in 2022 following four years as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania from 2019-2023 and 13 years as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, from 2006-2019.

John Fetterman has come under fire from some on the left due to his unwavering support of Israel and support of border security. In May, during a commencement speech at Yeshiva University, he removed his red stole representing his alma mater Harvard University to stand in solitary with the Jewish students following the Oct. 7 attacks.