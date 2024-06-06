WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john fetterman | israel | border | security

Sen. Fetterman: 'Progressive' Label No Longer Fits

By    |   Thursday, 06 June 2024 04:23 PM EDT

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., responded to critics of his newfound moderate policy positions, saying that the progressive label "left" him.

Fetterman was elected in 2022 after serving as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania from 2019-2023 and serving as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania from 2006-2019.

"I'm not a progressive; I just identify myself as a regular Democrat," Fetterman told CNN. "Now, eight years ago, I was a progressive, but the situation's changed and I've been very clear that I didn't leave that label. That label leaved [sic] me, and I think it's much more important to be focusing on Donald Trump instead of those kinds of purity tests and those kinds of issues."

Fetterman has come under fire from some on the left for his unwavering support of Israel and U.S. border security. In May, during a commencement speech at Yeshiva University, Fetterman removed his red stole representing his alma mater Harvard University to stand in solitary with the Jewish students after the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.

CNN asked Fetterman about his colleagues' comments regarding President Joe Biden's recent border policy. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told CNN on Tuesday that Biden was using "the same tools as [former President] Donald Trump" to address border security.

"She's entitled to her own opinion, but it does also seem like some of the harshest words for the president in this situation seems to be more coming from very safe, and blue, very kinds of places," Fetterman said. "Now in Pennsylvania, border security is an important issue, and we do all believe that we should have a secure border, and I never thought it was unreasonable for any Democrat to want to make our border more secure."

Asked by CNN about Biden's chances in his home state during the 2024 presidential election, Fetterman said Biden could win Pennsylvania but "it's gonna be close."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., responded to critics of his newfound moderate policy positions, saying that the progressive label "left" him.
john fetterman, israel, border, security
309
2024-23-06
Thursday, 06 June 2024 04:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved