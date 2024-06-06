Sen. Fetterman: 'Progressive' Label No Longer Fits

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., responded to critics of his newfound moderate policy positions, saying that the progressive label "left" him.

Fetterman was elected in 2022 after serving as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania from 2019-2023 and serving as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania from 2006-2019.

"I'm not a progressive; I just identify myself as a regular Democrat," Fetterman told CNN. "Now, eight years ago, I was a progressive, but the situation's changed and I've been very clear that I didn't leave that label. That label leaved [sic] me, and I think it's much more important to be focusing on Donald Trump instead of those kinds of purity tests and those kinds of issues."

Fetterman has come under fire from some on the left for his unwavering support of Israel and U.S. border security. In May, during a commencement speech at Yeshiva University, Fetterman removed his red stole representing his alma mater Harvard University to stand in solitary with the Jewish students after the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.

CNN asked Fetterman about his colleagues' comments regarding President Joe Biden's recent border policy. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told CNN on Tuesday that Biden was using "the same tools as [former President] Donald Trump" to address border security.

"She's entitled to her own opinion, but it does also seem like some of the harshest words for the president in this situation seems to be more coming from very safe, and blue, very kinds of places," Fetterman said. "Now in Pennsylvania, border security is an important issue, and we do all believe that we should have a secure border, and I never thought it was unreasonable for any Democrat to want to make our border more secure."

Asked by CNN about Biden's chances in his home state during the 2024 presidential election, Fetterman said Biden could win Pennsylvania but "it's gonna be close."