Dem Sen. Fetterman Strongly Backs Biden

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said he is standing behind President Joe Biden as questions swirl around whether he will drop out of the presidential race following his disastrous debate performance last month.

Fetterman told his colleagues to "get a spine or grow a set" and appeared with Biden when he campaigned in Pennsylvania.

"There is only one person in this room who kicked Trump's a** in an election," Fetterman said to a group of organizers. "And that is your president, that's our president."

The day after the debate, Fetterman told Democrats to "chill the f*** out."

"I refuse to join the Democratic vultures on Biden's shoulder after the debate," Fetterman wrote on X. "No one knows more than me that a rough debate is not the sum total of the person and their record."

Reaction on Capitol Hill was brutal after Fetterman's October 2022 debate with GOP nominee Mehmet Oz, while he was recovering from a stroke, with one unnamed Democratic lawmaker questioning "why the hell" Fetterman agreed to the debate, Axios reported at the time, adding: "This will obviously raise more questions than answers about John's health."

Fetterman won the race by almost five points.

"Morning-after thermonuclear beat downs from my race from the debate and polling geniuses like 538 predicted I'd lose by 2. And what happened? The only seat to flip and won by a historic margin (+5)," Fetterman said.

No Democrat senator has called for Biden to step down, with Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Catherine Cortez, D-Nev., continuing to express their support.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. had considered organizing a meeting with Senate Democrats to discuss Biden leaving the race, though he decided to hold off, according to reports.

Biden has rebuffed from several House Democrats to drop out and said he is committed to staying in the race.