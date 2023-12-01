Sen. Fetterman: Menendez 'Needs to Go' Like Santos

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said Friday that after the House expelled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., the Senate needs to boot Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., whose criminal allegations are "more sinister" than what Santos faces.

The House voted Friday 311-114 to expel Santos, who has been accused of ethical lapses and is facing a 23-count federal indictment that includes charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing offenses against the United States.

Menendez has been charged by federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, conspiracy to commit extortion, and conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent. Menendez has denied any wrongdoing.

"We have a colleague in the Senate that actually does much more sinister and serious kinds of things: Sen. Menendez," Fetterman said Friday on "The View," according to The Hill. "He needs to go. And if you are going to expel Santos, how can you allow somebody like Menendez to remain in the Senate?"

Fetterman was the first Senate Democrat to call for Menendez to resign after Menendez and his wife, Nadine, were charged in September. More than 30 of his Senate Democrat colleagues have since called on Menendez to resign, but he has refused to step down.

Fetterman said Santos' "lies were almost, you know, funny" like he "landed on the moon and that kind of stuff."

"Whereas, I think Menendez, I think is really a senator for Egypt, not New Jersey," Fetterman said according to The Hill. "So, I really think he needs to go."