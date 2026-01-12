Texas Sen. Cornyn Raises $7M in Q4 for Reelection Bid

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, raised more than $7 million between October and December for his reelection, his campaign announced Monday, The Hill reported.

His campaign said he is starting 2026 with more than $15 million in the bank after a boost in funding over last year's fourth quarter came from a combination of his campaign and two associated political groups.

"Senator Cornyn has never raised more in one fundraising quarter than he did in the fourth quarter of 2025," Cornyn reelection campaign manager Andy Hemming said in a statement. "Texans understand that President Trump’s legislative agenda and the Senate Republican majority are at risk unless Sen. Cornyn is the nominee.

"We are executing our plan to win this race, and we will win."

Cornyn, who is seeking his sixth term in the Senate, is facing two other candidates in the GOP primary: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Cornyn's rivals in the primary have not yet announced their fourth-quarter fundraising figures, as candidates have until the end of the month to do so, according to The Hill.

On the Democrats' side, Rep. Jasmine Crockett and state Rep. James Talarico are running in the Democratic primary.

Talarico raised almost $7 million in the fourth quarter, while Crockett has not announced her figures yet.