Tags: Coronavirus | Vaccines | joerogan | newyork | city | mayor | vaccinepassport

Joe Rogan Offering Refunds to Unvaccinated for October Show in NYC

UFC commentator Joe Rogan announces the fighters at a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 264 on July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. The comedian and podcast host is offering refunds to unvaccinated ticketholders for his show in October at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 25 August 2021 08:48 PM

Striking back at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine passport mandate, podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan is offering refunds for ticket holders who do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to see a "f***ing comedy show."

"I have a real problem because I have a show there in Madison Square Garden in October, and I've already sold 13,000 tickets," Rogan said recently on his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"And now they say that everybody has to be vaccinated, and I want everybody to know that you can get your money back," he said.

Rogan is concerned that the vaccination mandate will force his fans to do something they might not otherwise do.

"I don't know what to do. I'm stuck in this situation.

"If someone has an ideological or physiological reason for not getting vaccinated, I don't want to force them to get vaccinated to see a f***ing stupid comedy show," Rogan said.

Effective Sept. 13, violators of de Blasio's indoor venue vaccine passport mandate are subject to inspections and violation fines of "not less than $1,000."

The executive order, put in place earlier this month, defines indoor entertainment as movie theaters, music or concert venues, adult entertainment, casinos, botanical gardens, commercial events and party venues, museums and galleries, aquariums, zoos, professional sports arenas and indoor stadiums, convention centers and exhibition halls, performing arts theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, indoor play areas, pool and billiard halls, and other recreational game centers.

"This is crucial because we know this will encourage a lot more vaccinations," de Blasio said while announcing the executive order last week. "The goal here is to convince everyone that this is the time to stop the delta variant."

Wednesday, 25 August 2021 08:48 PM
