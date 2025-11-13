Joe Rogan Sees 'Civil War' After Charlie Kirk's Death

In a stark commentary on his popular podcast, Joe Rogan expressed deep alarm that the United States might be close to a "bona fide civil war."

Rogan cited the killing of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, and the public celebration of his murder, as a dangerous marker of how far political and ideological violence has moved into the mainstream.

Rogan told listeners that before Kirk's death, he had estimated the U.S. as roughly a "4 or 5" on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being a civil war.

"Charlie Kirk gets shot and people are celebrating," Rogan said. "Like, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. You want people to die that you disagree with? Where are we right now on the scale of one to civil war?"

After Kirk's death, Rogan said he now believes the country may be at a "7."

"As soon as regular people start celebrating somebody getting murdered … in front of their wife and kid … you're in dark territory," Rogan said.

Rogan's warning came amid a string of high-profile incidents culminating in the shooting death of Kirk, 31, founder of Turning Point USA, as he was speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

The suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, 22, was charged and described by Utah's governor as having a "leftist ideology."

Violence erupted Monday at ­Turning Point USA's event at the ­University of California, Berkeley. That event, the last stop of the "American Comeback" tour Kirk had just begun, was thrown into chaos by left-wing protesters.

According to multiple media outlets, protests included chants of "fascists out of Berkeley," arrests for vandalism, and at least one moment where a passing vehicle played the sound of gunfire, sparking panic.

Police separated men in a physical altercation, and protesters carried signs reading "no safe space for fascist scum," while some students wore keffiyehs and chanted pro-Palestinian slogans.

After three people were arrested, the university said it will review its security measures.

Just before his death, Kirk contributed a foreword to the newly published book "Pagan Threat: Confronting America's Godless Uprising" by Pastor Lucas Miles.

In that foreword, Kirk warned Christians and conservatives that they faced "terrifying dangers" in a society undergoing spiritual and cultural assault.

Miles told Newsmax that Kirk knew the risks of his activism and had resigned himself to the fact that he might become a "martyr."

The book, which combines theology and cultural critique, argues that a "pagan threat" — identified with ideological and cultural forces in academia, media and politics — is undermining faith and freedom.

Kirk's message, now framed by his violent death, matches Rogan's warning: When ideological conflict bleeds into physical violence and the public applauds it, the shared norms of civil society begin to erode.

Kirk said fighting back was the only strategy for conservatives and Christians.

Kirk urged Americans to "read it, internalize it and share it."

Many Americans are doing that.

"Pagan Threat" is already a top New York Times bestseller three weeks in a row.

