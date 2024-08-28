Larry Hogan 'Defying Gravity' in Maryland Senate Race, Axelrod Says

Republican Larry Hogan is "defying gravity" in his Senate race in the dark blue state of Maryland against Democrat Angela Alsobrooks, Democratic strategist David Axelrod said.

On X, Axelrod posted that "it’s testimony to fmr @GovLarryHogan’s popularity in MD that he’s in a tie race for the U.S. Senate, according to a new Anzalone and Fabrizio poll, while @KamalaHarris is beating Trump by 32 points. I’d still bet on the Dem, Angela Alsobrooks, but Hogan, an R, is currently defying gravity."

A new poll from AARP, conducted by Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research, showed both Hogan and Alsobrooks tied at 46%.

The poll also showed Hogan, who served as governor for two terms, garnering support from 55% of independents.