New Super PAC Aims to Build Biden Support With Young Voters

A new super PAC has reportedly been launched to shore up President Joe Biden’s dismal support among young voters.

Won’t PAC Down is aiming to raise $25 million, Politico reported — and has hired millennial and Gen Z writers, directors, and producers to help develop content designed to sell Biden to disillusioned voters under 30.

Democratic strategist James Carville has said disengaged young voters are his “greatest fear.”

“The lack of enthusiasm among young people for public policy and public service and being involved in the public square is quite disheartening,” Carville told radio talk show host John Catsimatidis on “Cats Roundtable,” The Hill reported.

Carville said he could “understand it on one level” why young voters are unenthused by Biden, who is 81.

“I’ve talked to them, and they feel like a lot of things are not working for them,” Carville said in the interview. “They feel like two 80-year-old guys don’t mean much to them. I am really afraid that we are going to lose the generation of young people … that’s my greatest fear for the United States. That young people are disengaging.”

Former President Donald Trump is 77.

The first Won’t Pac Down ads will only appear on social media and streaming platforms — and will likely drop in early July, Politico reported.

“There’s a big difference between putting a celebrity on camera and having them say, If you liked me in 'Madame Web,' then you’re going to love voting,’ versus what we’re doing,” Travis Helwig, a former head writer for Crooked Media who is leading the super PAC’s writers’ room, told Politico. “We’re taking the best young writers and directors, who are the age and demographics of the people we’re targeting, using poll-tested messaging, and shaping it in a way that will resonate with young people and get them excited.”

During his first term, Biden notched some of the lowest job approval ratings ever seen by a Democratic president from voters under 30, according to Gallup.

“Talk about cost of living, and We’re going to help deal with this,” Carville told Politico in late May. “Don’t talk about f***ing Gaza and student loans!”

Trump has joined TikTok, the video-sharing platform he wanted to ban while he was in the Oval Office. Biden’s campaign has been on the app for months but Biden himself does not have an account, The Hill reported.