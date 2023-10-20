×
Tags: poll | donald trump | lead | joe biden | nikki haley | ron desantis | israel

Emerson College Poll: Trump Has Slim Lead Over Biden

By    |   Friday, 20 October 2023 09:42 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump holds a lead of 47% to 45% in a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup against President Joe Biden, according to a new Emerson College Polling survey.

The figures were within the poll's 2.4 margin of error. The survey, touted by the Trump campaign, also shows him with a massive lead over his Republican primary challengers:

  • 59% of Republican primary voters say they support Trump.
  • 8% say they back former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.
  • 8% say they favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
  • 4% say they support former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie.
  • 3% say they back former Vice President Mike Pence.
  • 3% say they favor entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
  • 70% of Democrat primary voters say they support Biden.
  • 10% say they favor Marianne Williamson.
  • 20% are undecided.
  • 41% of the voters say they rate Biden's handling of the situation in Israel as excellent.
  • 23% say it is good.
  • 24% say they rate it as fair.
  • 36% say it is poor.

The poll, conducted Oct. 16-17, surveyed 1,578 voters.

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


