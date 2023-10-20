Emerson College Poll: Trump Has Slim Lead Over Biden

Former President Donald Trump holds a lead of 47% to 45% in a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup against President Joe Biden, according to a new Emerson College Polling survey.

The figures were within the poll's 2.4 margin of error. The survey, touted by the Trump campaign, also shows him with a massive lead over his Republican primary challengers:

59% of Republican primary voters say they support Trump.

8% say they back former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

8% say they favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

4% say they support former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie.

3% say they back former Vice President Mike Pence.

3% say they favor entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

70% of Democrat primary voters say they support Biden.

10% say they favor Marianne Williamson.

20% are undecided.

41% of the voters say they rate Biden's handling of the situation in Israel as excellent.

23% say it is good.

24% say they rate it as fair.

36% say it is poor.

The poll, conducted Oct. 16-17, surveyed 1,578 voters.