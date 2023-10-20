Emerson College Poll: Trump Has Slim Lead Over Biden

Former President Donald Trump holds a lead of 47% to 45% in a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup against President Joe Biden, according to a new Emerson College Polling survey.
The figures were within the poll's 2.4 margin of error. The survey, touted by the Trump campaign, also shows him with a massive lead over his Republican primary challengers:
- 59% of Republican primary voters say they support Trump.
- 8% say they back former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.
- 8% say they favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
- 4% say they support former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie.
- 3% say they back former Vice President Mike Pence.
- 3% say they favor entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
- 70% of Democrat primary voters say they support Biden.
- 10% say they favor Marianne Williamson.
- 20% are undecided.
- 41% of the voters say they rate Biden's handling of the situation in Israel as excellent.
- 23% say it is good.
- 24% say they rate it as fair.
- 36% say it is poor.
The poll, conducted Oct. 16-17, surveyed 1,578 voters.
Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.
© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.