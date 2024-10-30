CNN Contributor: Biden Can't Communicate Coherently

Alex Thompson, a reporter at Axios and CNN contributor, said President Joe Biden's inability to speak coherently led to a comment that former President Donald Trump's supporters are "garbage."

Thompson made the comments Wednesday in an interview with Kasie Hunt, calling it a "sad reality."

"No one here at this table knows what Joe Biden meant unless someone here has talked to Joe Biden when he made those comments," Thompson said. "And the sad reality is that they were indecipherable because this president is no longer able to coherently and consistently articulate a message."

In a video call organized by advocacy group Voto Latino, Biden said, "Donald Trump has no character. He doesn't give a damn about the Latino community. Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage.' The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters."

Biden has shown why Vice President Kamala Harris does not want him on the campaign trail, Thompson said.

"Just last week [he] referred to former Representative Gabby Giffords in the past tense — she's very much alive," Thompson said. "This is a person that last week said that he wanted to throw Donald Trump in jail and then very quickly tried to backtrack and said he just politically meant to lock him up.

"And we are in this sad scenario where clearly Joe Biden and the aides around him that want to make him feel better, want him to be able to sort of be inserted into this race, see Kamala Harris' potential election as an affirmation of his record, but that Kamala Harris does not want him to be inserted and would prefer that he basically be absent this last week of this election."