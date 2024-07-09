Miriam Adelson Plans $61 Million Ad Blitz Against Biden

A pro-Trump super PAC heavily funded by billionaire Miriam Adelson is set to launch a $61 million ad campaign this month in hopes of delivering a knockout blow to the floundering campaign of President Joe Biden, Politico reported Monday.

A retooled and energized Preserve America will air commercials this month as the Summer Olympics kick off in Paris, a source told Politico, which reported that the ads will appear in swing states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

It was reported that in May that Adelson was planning to play a major funding role in Preserve America, which was initially founded during former President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.

While it's not clear how much the super PAC will rely on Adelson's contributions, sources told Politico in May that she intends to up the $90 million given in 2020 when she and her late husband were responsible for 85% of Preserve America's funding. Adelson is the wife of the late casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who died Jan 11, 2021.

Preserve America is looking to take advantage of Democrats' internal bickering that began after a June 27 presidential debate. Biden's poll numbers have slipped and several Democrats have called for him to step down.

Adelson is the primary shareholder of Las Vegas Sands and owns a majority stakes in the NBA's Dallas Mavericks with her son-in-law. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, she has a net worth of $33.3 billion.