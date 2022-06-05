Biden to Appear on Kimmel Wednesday

President Joe Biden will appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday, Bloomberg reporter Justin Sink reported on Twitter Sunday night, citing "White House guidance."
There was no indication what Biden would discuss, but both he and the ABC late night host have been speaking out for stricter gun laws following the recent wave of mass shootings in the news.
And Biden is also reported to be upset with his constantly low poll numbers and how that could affect midterm elections.
