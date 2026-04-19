UN Amb. Waltz: Trump Willing to Escalate Iran Conflict

Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday that President Donald Trump is prepared to escalate the conflict with Iran if peace negotiations fail, defending potential U.S. strikes on infrastructure and rejecting claims such actions would be war crimes.

Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," ABC's "This Week," and CBS' "Face the Nation," Waltz repeatedly said "all options are on the table" ahead of a Wednesday ceasefire deadline and renewed talks expected Monday in Islamabad.

"The president has made it very clear. He is prepared to escalate to de-escalate this conflict," Waltz said on "Meet the Press."

Waltz pushed back on criticism from Democrat lawmakers and others who have warned that targeting bridges, power plants, and other infrastructure could violate international law.

"That is wrong. It's irresponsible," he said.

"We have a long history of taking down bridges, power plants, and other infrastructure that is powering Iran's military," Waltz said.

On ABC, Waltz called war crimes accusations "flat wrong," adding that Iran "has a long history of actually deliberately hiding military infrastructure in hospitals, schools, neighborhoods."

He argued that infrastructure tied to Iran's military or "war economy" is a legitimate target, noting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps controls a large portion of the country's economy.

The comments come as the Trump administration weighs its next steps if talks fail. Waltz declined to say whether the ceasefire would be extended.

"That's ultimately a decision for the president," he said.

Waltz framed the negotiations as backed by a broad pressure campaign, describing Iran as weakened militarily and economically.

"Iran has never been more isolated," he said on "This Week," citing a United Nations effort in which 135 nations condemned Iran's attacks on regional ports, airports, and civilian areas.

He also pointed to internal divisions in Tehran.

"You have their foreign minister announcing that it's open, and then the IRGC stepping in and saying, 'No, it's closed,'" Waltz said, referring to conflicting Iranian statements about the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Iranian command and control and government is in absolute disarray," he said.

Waltz said the U.S. has effectively countered Iran's attempt to disrupt global shipping through the key waterway.

"It's the U.S. Navy and President Trump who's ultimately deciding what gets in and out," he said.

Despite ongoing talks, Waltz stressed the administration does not trust Iran.

"The United States doesn't trust anything," he said. "Any agreement that comes out will have to be verifiable and enforceable."

He said international inspectors would play a central role in enforcing any deal and reiterated Trump's position that Iran "cannot and will not ever have a nuclear weapon."

"They do not have the cards," Waltz said. "They're coming back to the table for a deal."