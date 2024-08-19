WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: joe biden | jeff zients | white house

Biden Will 'Finish the Job,' Chief of Staff Says

Monday, 19 August 2024 11:44 AM EDT

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients told Axios on Monday that President Joe Biden will "finish the job" and be productive during his final five months in office.

Zients told Axios that on the day that Biden decided to drop out of the election, he called Zients to tell him the news, but they also discussed "the six months that were left when he made that call," adding that Biden is looking for new opportunities "both to get things done and put a stake in the ground in the future."

"The president's belief is that every single day matters," Zients said. "We're going to finish the job as strong as we started it and continue to make history together."

Zients cited four key issues that Biden hopes to address: continuing to implement the CHIPS and Science Act and the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, student debt relief, reducing "junk fees," as well as "protecting reproductive healthcare access, and keep calling out hate and extremism."

"Continuing to restore America's position as the indispensable nation," Zients said, adding that Biden "is very focused on securing a hostage deal on a cease-fire in the Middle East, helping Ukraine defend itself, and to keep outcompeting China and investing more and more in our alliances."

Zients also highlighted the close relationship between Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is set to become the Democratic Party's official presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday night, saying they talk on most days, typically just after the president's daily brief.

"So it's hectic," Zients said. "It's as hectic as any period that we've had here."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 19 August 2024 11:44 AM
