Biden's Efforts Have Failed, Iran Close to Nuclear Weapon

Iran is now closer to nuclear weapons capability than at any time in its history, according to confidential inspection reports and interviews with officials and experts who monitor Tehran's progress, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

This comes as the country's Fordow facility is making highly enriched uranium at a faster rate than ever, and Iran's combined stocks of uranium fuel continue to increase, records indicated. Fordow started making the highly enriched fuel in 2022.

The Iranian regime now has a supply of highly enriched uranium that could be converted to weapons-grade fuel for at least three bombs within a few days to a few weeks, officials said. The making of a crude nuclear weapon could come in as little as six months after a decision is made, while the greater challenges of building a nuclear warhead deliverable by a missile would take about two years or more.

International Atomic Energy Agency officials at the nuclear watchdog's Vienna headquarters and more than a dozen current and former U.S. and European intelligence and security officials told the Post the trend is clear that Tehran is steadily accumulating the means for a weapon while making no overt move to build one.

The Trump administration's withdrawal from a nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 has sharply hampered the IAEA's ability to monitor Iran's activity or investigate any reports of secret weapons activity, the officials and experts said, with the IAEA less capable now of detecting a nuclear breakout by Iran.

President Joe Biden promised upon entering the White House to attempt to restore the deal but has been unable to do so despite releasing billions of dollars in frozen assets to Iran and lessening sanctions on oil exports.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby recently acknowledged what he called the "futility" to revive the agreement, and said the administration had "stopped putting energy and effort into it."

He also conceded the U.S. has fewer tools to stop Tehran from achieving the ability to make nuclear weapons, despite Biden's determination to stop them.

Even ardent backers of the nuclear deal acknowledge prospects for restoring the pact are not good.

Tehran has sprinted past nearly all the accord's constraints on the amount and type of enriched uranium it can possess, IAEA documents showed, with Iran's actions apparently emboldened by its deepening alliance with Moscow.

Russia, a signatory to the nuclear deal, has become an important strategic and economic partner of Tehran since the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"The alliance with Russia makes a difference regarding how Iran feels toward the United States and the Europeans — you can see that they now feel very comfortable" about defying the West, a senior European diplomat told the Post.

No longer tied to the deal's restraints, Iran appears to believe, according to experts, that it has a path to becoming a threshold nuclear state — a nation that can make nuclear weapons but stops just short of doing so — without putting itself at risk of a military strike.