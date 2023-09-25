Poll: Most Say Inquiry Holds Biden Accountable

A new poll by The Washington Post and ABC News found that most Americans believe the House impeachment inquiry holds President Joe Biden accountable under the law.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents, including 23% of Democrats and 63% of independents, think Biden is being "held accountable" in the probe initiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., earlier this month.

Meanwhile, 32% said he was being "unfairly victimized by his political opponents." Of that number, only 10% were Republicans and 29% were independents.

Americans are more split on whether Congress should initiate official impeachment proceedings against Biden. Forty-seven percent said the proceedings should not start, while 44% think they should.

Independents were the most divided group in starting the proceedings. Forty-six percent are in favor of kicking them off, compared to 45 percent who are not.

The poll of 1,006 United States adults was taken from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20. It has a plus or minus 3.5 percentage point margin of sampling error.

Its results come as the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, led by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., plans to hold its first hearing Thursday on the inquiry.

On Monday, the panel revealed its first three witnesses: former Department of Justice official Eileen O'Connor, George Washington University Professor Jonathan Turley, and forensic accounting expert Bruce Dubinsky.

"The hearing will focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the president's involvement in corruption and abuse of public office," an Oversight spokesperson informed NPR.