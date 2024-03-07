Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Expects Hunter Biden's Appearance at Public Hearing

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., expressed confidence on Newsmax on Thursday that Hunter Biden would participate in the upcoming public hearing slated for March 30.

The public hearing is crucial to the GOP's impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Comer stated, "I don't have any reason not to believe he won't come. I mean, how many times did he give interviews, saying he wanted to come testify in public?"

Comer continued, "The Democrats on the oversight committee demanded that he come to testify in public; the media said we should be ashamed for not letting him. Well, here it is. It's in two weeks."

Comer anticipates Hunter Biden's testimony will be compared alongside three business partners to clarify discrepancies regarding Joe Biden's involvement.

"We look forward to having Hunter Biden because we have a lot of questions for Hunter Biden, his deposition, versus three of his business partners who are also going to be testifying as well," he said. "There are a lot of discrepancies in what they said, especially pertaining to Joe Biden's involvement, so we're going to iron it out in a transparent public manner and let the American people decide."

When asked about the process for the public hearing, Comer outlined, "The first process is to invite someone to show good faith that we're trying to get him here. If we don't hear from him, the next step would be a congressional subpoena. So, if he defies the congressional subpoena, he knows what's going to happen.

The committee has been down this road before with Hunter Biden.

"Remember, he thought he pulled a big stunt the last time he defied a congressional subpoena. We were going to hold him in contempt, and he showed up for his deposition, so we can play that game again if he wants, or he can show up for the hearing."

