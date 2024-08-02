GOP Senators Urge Biden to End Partial Israel Arms Embargo

As tension in the Middle East mounts, Republican senators are calling on President Joe Biden to end his partial arms embargo against Israel.

Every Republican senator but Rand Paul of Kentucky signed a letter written to Biden, noting the recent attack in northern Israel that murdered 12 children on a soccer field. Israel blamed Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists, who have not accepted responsibility for the attack. The missile used in the attack was made in Iran, Israel said.

"Your fear of escalation has left Israel exposed and our enemies emboldened," the senators wrote. "The actions of the Biden-Harris administration run counter to our long history of robust military cooperation with Israel and cast doubt upon the reliability of the United States as a long-term security partner. Your actions also violate the will of Congress as expressed in the recent supplemental that funded emergency military support to Israel."

The senators claim the Bien administration delayed delivering 120 mm tank ammunition, 120 mm mortar ammunition, light tactical vehicles, air-to-air missiles, F-15s, F-35 engines, joint direct attack munition kits, 2,000-pound bombs, rifles, and guided missile systems to Israel, despite pleas from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"While your administration delays, Hamas continues to wage war against Israel, the Houthis continue to attack in the Red Sea, and Hezbollah continues its onslaught in northern Israel," the senators wrote. "Your stalling tactics are endangering our greatest ally in the Middle East and jeopardizing the lives of our American servicemembers stationed in the region. We urge you to use every available emergency authority to expedite the physical delivery of all weapons and ammunition to Israel that have been approved by Congress."

The senators ended the letter by telling the administration to stop accommodating Iran and its terrorist allies.

Newsmax reached out to the Whtie House for comment.