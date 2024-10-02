Biden, G7 Coordinating Response to Iran's Israel Attack

President Joe Biden joined a call with G7 leaders on Wednesday to coordinate a response, including new sanctions, to Iran's attack on Israel, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Biden joined a call with the G7 to discuss Iran's unacceptable attack against Israel and to coordinate on a response to this attack, including new sanctions," the White House said in a statement. "President Biden and the G7 unequivocally condemned Iran’s attack against Israel.

"President Biden expressed the United States' full solidarity and support to Israel and its people, and reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security."

Leaders of the G7 said they believe a diplomatic solution to the conflicts in the Middle East "is still possible," the Italian government said in a statement.

Italy is the current president of the G7, and the statement was released after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni chaired a leaders' call to discuss the crisis.

"Expressing strong concern over the escalation in recent hours, it was reiterated that a region-wide conflict is in no one's interest and that a diplomatic solution is still possible," the statement said.

The leaders also reiterated their "firm condemnation" of Iran's attack on Israel.

The G7 comprises the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.