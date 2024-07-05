WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | debate | doctor | cold | white house

White House: Biden Had 'Verbal Check-in' With Doctor

By    |   Friday, 05 July 2024 04:49 PM EDT

The White House gave a new version of President Joe Biden's post-debate medical update on Friday when they told reporters that the president had a "verbal check-in" with his doctor about a cold he had during the debate, The Hill reported.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked earlier this week if Biden had a seen his doctor about his cold, but she said he hadn't. On Friday Jean-Pierre gave a slight pivot in her story and told the media Biden had a "verbal check-in" following reports Biden had told a group of Democrat governors he had a check-up.

"He did have a short verbal check-in in the recent days about his cold. It wasn't a medical exam or a physical, I want to be super, super clear about that. It was a conversation, and his doctor didn't think an examination was necessary," she said.

On Wednesday, Jean-Pierre said that Biden has not had any kind of medical exam and responded "no" when asked if the president had been examined by a doctor since his annual physical in February. At the time, Biden's primary physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said the president is "fit for duty."

Jean-Pierre's statement on Friday seems to contradict a statement given by the White House early in the week.

"Several days [after the debate], the President was seen to check on his cold and was recovering well," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said to CNN on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre reassured reporters that Biden has his physician around him at all times.

"The president has doctors, a medical unit around him 24/7 and that's not because of this president, that's all presidents," she said.

Despite having over a week's rest following his overseas travel, Biden still cited his work overseas as a reason for his exhaustion, telling reporters he "wasn't very smart for traveling around the world a couple times before the debate."

The White House has spent the last week doing damage control following Biden's poor debate performance while the list of Democrats calling for him to step aside grows daily.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The White House gave a new version of President Joe Biden's post-debate medical update on Friday when they told reporters that the president had a "verbal check-in" with his doctor about a cold he had during the debate, The Hill reported.
joe biden, debate, doctor, cold, white house
346
2024-49-05
Friday, 05 July 2024 04:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved