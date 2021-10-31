Biden: Pope Gave Me Solace After Son's Death

President Joe Biden became emotional on Sunday at a press conference in light of his meeting with Pope Francis, according to The Hill.

In response to a question about how Biden interpreted Pope Francis's comment when he called him a "good Catholic," Biden replied, "Pope Francis has become a, I don't want to exaggerate, has become someone who has provided great solace for my family when my son died."

Biden said when the pope came to the United States in 2015, the two met in a hangar in Philadelphia where the pope consoled Biden following the death of his son Beau.

"He knew about him, he knew what he did, he knew what he was, he knew where he went to school, he knew what a man he was," Biden said, adding that the conversation had a "cathartic impact" on Beau's child and first lady Jill Biden.

"A lot of this is just personal," Biden went on to say during the conference. But after that, Biden refrained from answering any more questions about the pope's comments regarding whether he should receive communion.

The Conference of Catholic Bishops is expected to release a statement next month regarding the meaning of Holy Communion, which will entail whether or not someone who is pro-abortion can receive it.

Biden adds on Sunday that the pope "is a man who has great empathy, he's a man who understands part of his Christianity is to reach out and forgive," Biden said on Sunday.

"He is a really, truly, genuinely decent man," Biden continued. "This is a man who is someone who is looking to establish peace and decency and honor, not just in the Catholic church but just generically."

"He is everything I learned about Catholicism," Bided ended.

During the conference, the president added that Pope Francis congratulated him following the announcement that he won the presidency, wherein he praised Biden's efforts to focus on the poor and the needs of others.

His meeting with the pope lasted 90 minutes. The two exchanged gifts, including a presidential coin and a chasuble used by the pope's Jesuit Order.