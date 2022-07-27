South Carolina Democrat Urges Biden Not to Run in 2024

Joe Cunningham, the Democrat gubernatorial nominee in South Carolina, told The Washington Post in an interview on Tuesday that President Joe Biden "shouldn't run for another term."

While taking a shot at his opponent, incumbent GOP Gov. Henry McMaster, the former U.S. House member from Charleston, said he cannot avoid the elephant in the room plaguing his own party.

"He should step aside and allow for a new generation of leadership," Cunningham told the Post. "You mean to tell me, out of hundreds of thousands of people in our country, that as you look toward 2024, Biden and [Donald] Trump are the best we have?"

Cunningham joins a growing number of Democrat candidates and insiders who are publicly distancing themselves from the historically unpopular president.

According to a report from the Daily Caller last month, only five Senate Democrats out of 50 told the outlet they would definitively endorse Biden if he ran again.

"To say our country was on the right track would flagrantly depart from reality," Democratic National Committee member Steve Simeonidis told The New York Times.

Biden "should announce his intent not to seek reelection in '24 right after the midterms," he added.

A recent CNN poll showed Democrat voters, too, want someone other than the president to run in 2024. A whopping three in four, 75%, said they want the party to nominate someone other than Biden for the next election.

Despite Cunningham's comments, he faces an uphill battle in the deep red state of South Carolina. The seat is deemed "safe Republican" in all major race ratings, including Sabato's Crystal Ball.