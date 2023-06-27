Biden: As Catholic, 'Not Big on Abortion,' but Roe v. Wade 'Right'

President Joe Biden said Tuesday even though he's "not big on abortion," the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that established a federal right to the elective medical procedure was correct.

Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, 2022, after the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that the Constitution does not confer a right to an abortion.

During a fundraiser with about 100 donors in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Biden said, according to The Hill: "I'm a practicing Catholic. I'm not big on abortion, but guess what? Roe vs. Wade got it right."

The president also criticized states that have passed legislation restricting abortion access. Thirteen states have total bans on abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute. A total of 24 states has either banned or placed restrictions on abortions since the Dobbs decision.

Biden, who is the second Catholic president after John F. Kennedy, has taken steps to protect access to the abortion pill and to increase access to contraception and family planning, among other moves. The Hill reported Biden also rarely uses the word abortion. At a fundraiser last week, he used the term "remedial operation" to defend the Department of Defense's abortion policy that is the reason Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has held up military promotions.

"Because the military said if you're in the military, and you're having a troubled pregnancy, and you're in a state where you're not allowed to see the doctor performing any remedial operation on you, then you can get paid — you can have leave to go to where you can do that," Biden said on June 19 in San Francisco, according to The Hill.