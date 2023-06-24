Biden on Dobbs Anniversary: Abortion Bans Are 'Extreme'

President Joe Biden on Saturday criticized the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, calling it a decision with "devastating consequences."

Biden made the statement on the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which changed the allowance of abortions from a federal decree to a state decision.

According to The Hill, Biden said that he was concerned about the court's decision and how it has led to the creation of risky circumstances surrounding abortions.

"States have imposed extreme and dangerous abortion bans that put the health and lives of women in jeopardy, force women to travel hundreds of miles for care, and threaten to criminalize doctors for providing the health care that their patients need and that they are trained to provide," the president said.

In the past year, around 24 states have passed abortion restrictions. These restrictions usually limit the procedure to six weeks of pregnancy.

According to Biden, state abortion bans are not the only way that abortion access is being restricted. He says congressional Republicans are also seeking to revoke the FDA's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.