×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | 2024 | primary | democrat

Pritzker: No 'Serious' Dems to Run Against Biden

By    |   Sunday, 05 March 2023 06:56 PM EST

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, suggested on Sunday that no "serious" Democrats would run against President Joe Biden in 2024.

"I don't think there's anybody that's serious that's actually considering running against Joe Biden, because he's done such a great job," Pritzker told host Margaret Brennan on CBS's "Face the Nation."

The Illinois governor's comment comes a day after Democrat Marianne Williamson's launch of her presidential campaign. Williamson is the first Democrat to launch a challenge to the sitting president, assuming he runs for reelection.

Earlier in the program, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he wanted to "wait until we see who all the players are" before throwing support behind a potential Biden reelection bid.

"The bottom line is: Let's see who's involved. Let's wait until we see who all the players are. Let's just wait until it all comes out," Manchin said.

Pritzker, when prompted by Manchin's response, said he was thrown "a bit," before continuing his praise for Biden.

Biden has saved "thousands of lives by making sure that vaccines were distributed. He passed legislation in a bipartisan fashion," Pritzker said.

"We got the [Inflation Reduction Act], which is going to help us fight climate change; infrastructure, which is helping everybody across the country; the CHIPS and Science Act, which is going to help us bring manufacturing back to the United States. And what is Joe Biden's superpower? And that is he demonstrates empathy in everything that he does. He truly cares about the American people."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, suggested on Sunday that no "serious" Democrats would run against President Joe Biden in 2024.
joe biden, 2024, primary, democrat
251
2023-56-05
Sunday, 05 March 2023 06:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved