Pritzker: No 'Serious' Dems to Run Against Biden

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, suggested on Sunday that no "serious" Democrats would run against President Joe Biden in 2024.

"I don't think there's anybody that's serious that's actually considering running against Joe Biden, because he's done such a great job," Pritzker told host Margaret Brennan on CBS's "Face the Nation."

The Illinois governor's comment comes a day after Democrat Marianne Williamson's launch of her presidential campaign. Williamson is the first Democrat to launch a challenge to the sitting president, assuming he runs for reelection.

Earlier in the program, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he wanted to "wait until we see who all the players are" before throwing support behind a potential Biden reelection bid.

"The bottom line is: Let's see who's involved. Let's wait until we see who all the players are. Let's just wait until it all comes out," Manchin said.

Pritzker, when prompted by Manchin's response, said he was thrown "a bit," before continuing his praise for Biden.

Biden has saved "thousands of lives by making sure that vaccines were distributed. He passed legislation in a bipartisan fashion," Pritzker said.

"We got the [Inflation Reduction Act], which is going to help us fight climate change; infrastructure, which is helping everybody across the country; the CHIPS and Science Act, which is going to help us bring manufacturing back to the United States. And what is Joe Biden's superpower? And that is he demonstrates empathy in everything that he does. He truly cares about the American people."