Obama Calls Suspending Kimmel 'Government Coercion'

Former President Barack Obama says the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show by ABC is "government coercion."

"After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn't like," Obama said in a post on X.

"This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent — and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating to it," he added.

Kimmel's show was taken off the air two days after Kimmel said the "MAGA gang" was "desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

President Donald Trump lauded the decision, calling it "great news for America."

"Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done," Trump said. "Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible."

ABC's decision to put "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on indefinite hold came two months after CBS announced it was canceling "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."