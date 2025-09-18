WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jimmy kimmel | government | donald trump | speech | barack obama

Obama Calls Suspending Kimmel 'Government Coercion'

By    |   Thursday, 18 September 2025 05:22 PM EDT

Former President Barack Obama says the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show by ABC is "government coercion."

"After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn't like," Obama said in a post on X.

"This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent — and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating to it," he added.

Kimmel's show was taken off the air two days after Kimmel said the "MAGA gang" was "desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

President Donald Trump lauded the decision, calling it "great news for America."

"Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done," Trump said. "Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible."

ABC's decision to put "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on indefinite hold came two months after CBS announced it was canceling "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Barack Obama says the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show by ABC is "government coercion."
jimmy kimmel, government, donald trump, speech, barack obama
206
2025-22-18
Thursday, 18 September 2025 05:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved