Report: Jimmy Kimmel Looking to Get Out of ABC Contract

Jimmy Kimmel is looking to get out of his ABC contract after the network pulled his late-night talk show from the air following the host's remarks about conservative leader Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Kimmel, who is said to be "[expletive] livid" over the show's removal, wants to "break his relationship with [the network] forever," sources told the Daily Mail.

The outlet added that Kimmel already was preparing to appear as a guest on Stephen Colbert's late-night talk show before it goes off the air. CBS announced in July that Colbert's show was canceled after ratings and revenue plummeted.

"Jimmy is [expletive] over the decision to suspend him and the show and he isn't going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract," an insider told the Daily Mail.

"This is the last straw and Jimmy is now looking to forever break his relationship with ABC forever."

In his monologue Tuesday, Kimmel said that "we hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Kirk, the 31-year-old Turning Point USA CEO, was assassinated at a rally in Utah last week.