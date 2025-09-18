WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jimmy kimmel | abc | contract | late-night show | pulled | charlie kirk | assassination

Report: Jimmy Kimmel Looking to Get Out of ABC Contract

By    |   Thursday, 18 September 2025 09:59 AM EDT

Jimmy Kimmel is looking to get out of his ABC contract after the network pulled his late-night talk show from the air following the host's remarks about conservative leader Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Kimmel, who is said to be "[expletive] livid" over the show's removal, wants to "break his relationship with [the network] forever," sources told the Daily Mail.

The outlet added that Kimmel already was preparing to appear as a guest on Stephen Colbert's late-night talk show before it goes off the air. CBS announced in July that Colbert's show was canceled after ratings and revenue plummeted.

"Jimmy is [expletive] over the decision to suspend him and the show and he isn't going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract," an insider told the Daily Mail.

"This is the last straw and Jimmy is now looking to forever break his relationship with ABC forever."

In his monologue Tuesday, Kimmel said that "we hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Kirk, the 31-year-old Turning Point USA CEO, was assassinated at a rally in Utah last week.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Jimmy Kimmel is looking to get out of his ABC contract after the network pulled his late-night talk show from the air following the host's remarks about conservative leader Charlie Kirk's assassination.
jimmy kimmel, abc, contract, late-night show, pulled, charlie kirk, assassination, remarks
219
2025-59-18
Thursday, 18 September 2025 09:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved