WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jimmy carter | health | jason carter | hospice | no change

Jimmy Carter's Grandson Gives Health Update on Fmr President

By    |   Sunday, 09 June 2024 10:10 PM EDT

Since entering hospice care approximately 16 months ago, former President Jimmy Carter has had "no change" to his health condition, according to his grandson.

Jason Carter, the oldest of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's grandchildren, told Southern Living magazine that the 99-year-old former president is "experiencing the world as best he can as he continues through this process," and that "God has other plans" when referring to his grandfather remaining alive in hospice.

Carter entered hospice in February of 2023.

"I told him, I said: 'Pawpaw, you know, when people ask me how you're doing I say, 'honestly I don't know.'" "And he kind of smiled and he said, 'I don't know, myself.' It was pretty sweet," Jason said, adding that he visited his grandfather a few weeks ago, where they watched an Atlanta Braves game, talked about his grandfather's Carter Center and the family.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Since entering hospice care approximately 16 months ago, former President Jimmy Carter has had "no change" to his health condition, according to his grandson.
jimmy carter, health, jason carter, hospice, no change
144
2024-10-09
Sunday, 09 June 2024 10:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved