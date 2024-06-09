Jimmy Carter's Grandson Gives Health Update on Fmr President

Since entering hospice care approximately 16 months ago, former President Jimmy Carter has had "no change" to his health condition, according to his grandson.

Jason Carter, the oldest of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's grandchildren, told Southern Living magazine that the 99-year-old former president is "experiencing the world as best he can as he continues through this process," and that "God has other plans" when referring to his grandfather remaining alive in hospice.

Carter entered hospice in February of 2023.

"I told him, I said: 'Pawpaw, you know, when people ask me how you're doing I say, 'honestly I don't know.'" "And he kind of smiled and he said, 'I don't know, myself.' It was pretty sweet," Jason said, adding that he visited his grandfather a few weeks ago, where they watched an Atlanta Braves game, talked about his grandfather's Carter Center and the family.