Jimmy Carter's Grandson: Former President 'Coming to the End'

Former President Jimmy Carter is "coming to the end," according to his grandson.

Jason Carter, speaking at the 28th Rosalynn Carter Georgia Mental Health Forum in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, gave an update on the 99-year-old oldest living former commander in chief.

"My grandfather is doing OK. He has been in hospice, as you know, for some … almost a year and a half now," Jason Carter said.

"He really is, I think, coming to the end that, as I've said before, there's a part of this faith journey that is so important to him, and there's a part of that faith journey that you only can live at the very end, and I think he has been there in that space."

Jason Carter said he recently visited his grandfather in Plains, Georgia, to watch an Atlanta Braves game on TV.

"People ask me how you're doing," Jason Carter said he told his grandfather. "And I say, 'I don't know.'

"And he said, 'Well, I don't know myself.'"

Jimmy Carter has been living in his home in hospice care since February 2023. The former president, whose birthday is Oct. 1, has survived metastatic brain and liver cancer.

Three months ago, the Carter family released a statement saying the 39th president would forgo future hospital stays and enter end-of-life care at home.

"President Carter continues to be at home with his family," the statement said. "The family is pleased that his decision last year to enter hospice care has sparked so many family discussions across the country on an important subject."

Rosalynn Carter, who was married to Jimmy Carter for 77 years, died in November. The former president was in attendance at her funeral in his wheelchair.

"The outpouring of love and support that we as a family received from the people in this room and from the rest of the world, was so remarkable and meaningful to us," Jason Carter said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.