Sen.-Elect Justice's Beloved Pup Banned From Senate Floor

Sen.-elect Jim Justice, R-W.Va., will take his seat in the upper chamber after the new Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3.

But Justice, West Virginia's term-limited governor who easily won his Senate race to replace independent Joe Manchin, won't be allowed to take his beloved English bulldog, Babydog, with him to the Senate floor, Axios reported Tuesday.

Babydog, who turned 5 in October, became a political celebrity during Justice's time as governor, accompanying him to events, such as his state of the state addresses and campaign stops. She appeared with Justice when he spoke this year at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Babydog even has her own X account, where her favorite things are described as Wendy's nuggets, riding shotgun in dad's Suburban, and napping.

Justice, who is in Washington, D.C., for orientation, asked Tuesday if Babydog could join him on the Senate floor and was told no by staff, Axios reported, citing three Senate sources. Sen.-elect Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, was first to raise the question in jest, the sources said.

Justice was told by Senate floor staff that only service dogs are allowed onto the chamber's floor, and in such cases, precautions are taken if any senator is allergic. The restrictions seem to apply specifically to the Senate floor, where votes take place.

Many dogs are regulars on Capitol Hill, lounging in their owners' offices and even wandering the halls with members, according to Axios. After reports earlier this year that South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem revealed in a book she once shot and killed a family dog, lawmakers created a dog lovers caucus on Capitol Hill.

A May post on the X account of Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., showed photos of Moskowitz, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., holding their pet dogs.

This isn't the only rule about access to the Senate floor to draw scrutiny. Senators voted last year to force members to wear a suit and tie when voting or presiding in the Senate after Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., started arriving to work in shorts.