Green Candidate Stein: Dems 'Anti-Democratic Party'

By    |   Wednesday, 21 August 2024 08:49 PM EDT

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein said the Democrats should be renamed the “anti-Democratic Party” due to their ongoing efforts to keep her off the ballot in several states.

Stein said the Democrats are “trying to shut out political competition" in an interview with Breitbart Wednesday.

"I think we need to rename the Democratic Party. It’s actually the 'anti-Democratic Party,' and I have had trouble with both of the organized parties, I wouldn’t leave Republicans out of this either, but focusing on the Democrats here, they are pulling out all the stops to basically, to shut out political competition," Stein told the outlet.

"Isn’t that what democracy is supposed to be about?" she added.

Stein was on the receiving end of contempt from the Democratic establishment in 2016 when party operatives blamed her for costing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton the White House in the race against former President Donald Trump.

Election analysists credit Stein for tipping the vote over to Trump in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin noting that had the Stein vote in those states gone to Clinton, Trump would have not achieved his Electoral College vote victory.

Stein noted that “Democrats proudly announced in March that they had hired an army of the big elitist corporate lawyers to throw their competition like me off the ballot, and they are doing that.”

Stein is currently on the ballot in 20 states with others still to be decided. She has recently failed to qualify in New York, much like Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy who accused the Democrats of using "lawfare" to prevent his ballot access.

