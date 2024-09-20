WATCH TV LIVE

Jill Biden Leads First Cabinet Meeting in Almost a Year

Friday, 20 September 2024 10:40 PM EDT

President Joe Biden held his first Cabinet meeting in almost a full year on Friday and promptly handed the discussions over to first lady Jill Biden who was seated at the head of the table.

"I heard that clapping, it wasn't for me, when we came in," the president said. "This is the first time Jill has joined us, and goes to show how important of an issue it is," Biden said to initiate the meeting. The first lady was in attendance to speak about an initiative to fund women's health programs.

"Our nation is home to the best health research in the world, yet women's health is understudied, and research is underfunded. And we still know too little about how to affectively prevent, diagnose, and treat a range of health conditions in women, from heart disease to cancers," Jill Biden began.

Some observers saw the presentation as evidence that the president is no longer in charge. With four more months left in his term, the president has been out of the spotlight since abandoning his reelection campaign and handing the reins over to Vice President Kamala Harris. Many of Biden's detractors were quick to pounce on the moment, declaring it another example of his failing cognitive abilities.

"Sleepy Joe is asleep at the wheel again," posted Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, on X. Former Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va., added, "First Presidential cabinet meeting in a year and Jill Biden runs it. What the Hell is going on?"

Former adviser to former President Donald Trump Steve Cortes chimed in posting, "Wow. A visibly exhausted Joe Biden just held a full Cabinet meeting for the first time in 11 months and immediately turned the mic over to his wife."

The Biden administration last held a full Cabinet meeting in October of 2023. Members of a president's Cabinet include the vice president and the secretaries of the 15 primary executive departments.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


President Joe Biden held his first cabinet meeting in almost a full year on Friday and promptly handed the discussions over to first lady Jill Biden who was seated at the head of the table.
Friday, 20 September 2024 10:40 PM
