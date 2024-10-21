WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jill biden | interview | 2024 election | race | joe biden | reelection | kamala harris

Jill Biden: Joe Dropping Out 'Right Call'

By    |   Monday, 21 October 2024 07:27 PM EDT

First lady Jill Biden commended her husband, President Joe Biden, for dropping out of the 2024 race during an interview with "Good Morning America" that aired Monday.

When asked by ABC News' Deborah Roberts if Joe Biden dropping out was the right call, Jill responded solemnly, "It was the right call. Yes."

Following the president's debate with former President Donald Trump in late June, Joe Biden faced mounting criticism over his ability to campaign. Nearly a month later, on July 21, a letter with a Joe Biden signature was posted to X announcing that the president would no longer seek reelection.

During Jill's interview, the first lady praised Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2024 presidential campaign. "There's a lot of energy out there," she stated. "Kamala Harris is going to win this, and it's going to be just another chapter for the White House."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
First lady Jill Biden commended her husband, President Joe Biden, for dropping out of the 2024 race during an interview with "Good Morning America" that aired Monday.
jill biden, interview, 2024 election, race, joe biden, reelection, kamala harris
147
2024-27-21
Monday, 21 October 2024 07:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved