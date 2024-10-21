Jill Biden: Joe Dropping Out 'Right Call'

First lady Jill Biden commended her husband, President Joe Biden, for dropping out of the 2024 race during an interview with "Good Morning America" that aired Monday.

When asked by ABC News' Deborah Roberts if Joe Biden dropping out was the right call, Jill responded solemnly, "It was the right call. Yes."

Following the president's debate with former President Donald Trump in late June, Joe Biden faced mounting criticism over his ability to campaign. Nearly a month later, on July 21, a letter with a Joe Biden signature was posted to X announcing that the president would no longer seek reelection.

During Jill's interview, the first lady praised Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2024 presidential campaign. "There's a lot of energy out there," she stated. "Kamala Harris is going to win this, and it's going to be just another chapter for the White House."