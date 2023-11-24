Rob Reiner: Oswald Didn't Act Alone in JFK Assassination

Actor and film director Rob Reiner says he's unearthed proof that President John F. Kennedy was killed by four shooters, not one.

Reiner, who said he began studying the 1963 assassination of JFK when he was a teenager, recently told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that he's "very confident on the conspiracy part of it."

"That, I'm 100% confident on. Exactly who did what, we make our best guess based on all the information we have. We name the shooters. We name the positions the shooters were in. Some people say there were four, others say five, and I'm still wrestling with that. But based on the forensics, we know there were four," he said.

Reiner, in a new podcast with journalist Soledad O'Brien titled, "Who Killed JFK?" interviews authors, witnesses, CIA officials and forensic experts as part of their investigation into JFK's assassination.

The 10-episode podcast also includes an interview with a former Secret Service agent who earlier this year came forward with "groundbreaking new evidence," according to iHeartMedia.

The Warren Commission, established by President Lyndon Johnson to investigate the assassination, concluded in 1964 that Lee Harvey Oswald killed JFK and acted alone, firing three shots from a window in his Dallas workplace, the Texas School Book Depository.

Many Americans have questioned this conclusion. In 1978, the House Select Committee on Assassinations ended its own inquiry by finding that Kennedy "was probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy."

Over the years, many have challenged that official report.

Reiner told CNN he put the series together to give the public as much information as possible.

"I decided because I've been studying this forever — I've been to Dealey Plaza many times," he said.

"I've talked to everybody who was alive at that time. I've talked to forensic experts. I've talked to everybody — I decided to see if we could put together, in a comprehensive, deep dive as to what actually happened that day with the best information that we have at this point and put it all together.

"And we do, eventually, tell you what we think happened. We name names of actual shooters, and we talk about the positions those shooters were in."