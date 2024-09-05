Shroud of Turin Blood Study Shows Link to Jesus

The blood stains on the Shroud of Turin are consistent with the description of torture and crucifixion of Jesus Christ in the Gospels, a new scientific study from Italy finds.

Giulio Fanti, a professor of mechanical and thermal measurements at the University of Padua, says a macroscopic and microscopic analysis of the blood stains on the Shroud accurately reflects "the physical conditions relating to Jesus Christ."

Fanti also found the wounds are "consistent with the description of Jesus Christ in the holy Bible and, in particular, within the four canonical Gospels."

Important: New science finds Shroud captured all energy power of earth – See More Here

Fanti's and several other scientific inquiries have confirmed that the Shroud contains evidence of a real person with real blood and other bodily effluents.

Fanti says the findings indicate the cloth was used on someone with bloody injuries, rather than forged using ink, dye, paint, or other techniques.

The 14-foot-by-4-foot Shroud of Turin is imprinted with an image of the body and face of a man wearing a "crown of thorns" from a plant, and is covered in bloodstains.

Many Christians consider the Shroud the actual burial cloth of Jesus and believers have venerated it as a holy relic of Christ's crucifixion.

Materials that were typical in ancient Jerusalem also were discovered, the study says, suggesting the shroud may have originated in the region and not in Europe where many skeptics think it was created as a medieval forgery, DailMail.com reported.

The shroud is kept at the Chapel of the Holy Shroud in Turin, Italy.

Latest: Mysterious '3' Mark on Jesus head discovered, his final message? See More

The new study released in July, "New Insights on Blood Evidence from the Turin Shroud Consistent with Jesus Christ's Tortures," stated that the presence of creatinine particles with ferritin, which are often a by-product of muscle contractions, "confirms, at a microscopic level, the very heavy torture suffered by Jesus of the HST [Holy Shroud of Turin]."

"[N]umerous bloodstains scattered throughout the double body image of the HST show evidence that Jesus of the HST was tortured," the study said.

"Bloodstained marks all over the body image which are consistent with pre-crucifixion flagellation, bloodstained marks on the head that are consistent with a 'crown' of thorns, blood marks on the hand and feet that are consistent with crucifixion and the bloodstain on the chest that evidences a post-mortem wound that corresponds with the post-mortem spear wound that Christ received as is described in the Bible."

On Aug. 22, the New York Post reported of an image of the face of Jesus Christ created by artificial intelligence based on the imprint on the shroud.

Italy's Institute of Crystallography recently said that a dating process involving Wide-angle X-ray scattering (WAXS) helped determine that the shroud appears to consistently date as a 2000-year-old plus relic, Aleteia reported.

The Catholic Church never has officially ruled on the shroud's authenticity, saying judgments about its age and origin belonged to scientific investigation, OSV News reported.

Note: New scanning techniques confirm Jesus did die and saw energy burst after death, Find Out More