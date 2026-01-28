Jesse Jackson Jr. Faces Hurdles in Comeback Quest

Although Illinois' 2nd Congressional District race reportedly is Jesse Jackson Jr.'s to lose, the outcome remains far from certain.

The open-seat contest, triggered by the decision by Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., to run for U.S. Senate, has become one of the most closely watched and most controversial races in Chicago politics.

At the center is Jackson, the son of civil-rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. The younger Jackson is seeking a return to Congress more than a decade after resigning in disgrace and serving federal prison time for corruption.

According to Politico, Jackson's name recognition and deep roots on Chicago's South Side have made him the early favorite among political insiders. But with as many as 10 Democrat candidates in the primary, the race is shaping up as anything but a coronation.

Jackson resigned from Congress in 2012 amid mounting investigations and later pleaded guilty to misusing roughly $750,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including luxury items and memorabilia.

He served 22 months in prison and has since sought to reenter public life, framing his campaign as one of redemption and personal growth.

"I hear compliments and I hear criticisms," Jackson told Politico after a recent forum. "They make me stronger."

Still, his record remains a central issue for opponents and critics. As The American Prospect noted in a December report, Jackson has frequently downplayed or justified his misconduct in past public statements, raising questions about accountability and trust.

The left-leaning outlet described his comeback bid as a quintessential example of "Chicago politics," where political dynasties and familiar names often resurface despite scandal.

Jackson also continues to receive a congressional disability payment tied to mental health issues that contributed to his departure from office. He told Politico that if elected, he would rejoin the standard congressional health plan.

Among his strongest challengers is Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller, who has emphasized her long tenure in the district and her appeal to suburban voters.

"The Jackson family name has high I.D. recognition, but it's not insurmountable," Miller said, noting that a majority of voters live outside Chicago's urban core.

Other candidates include state Sens. Robert Peters and Willie Preston, along with several local officials and activists, creating a crowded field that could fracture the vote.

Peters, backed by progressive figures such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has positioned himself as a clean-break alternative focused on economic inequality and health care.

Jackson has leaned into issues such as mental health awareness and caregiving, citing his family's role in caring for his ailing father. He has also pledged strict campaign finance oversight, saying he will delegate control to compliance professionals to avoid past mistakes.